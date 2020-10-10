Thursday, police arrested a suspect for substantial battery a second time — both incidents left victims with substantial injuries, according to a Madison Police Department incident report

A witness saw the suspect, 26-year-old Antonio Nelson banging the head of a 26-year-old man on the sidewalk of the 600 block of State Street.

According to MPD, the victim — who was trying to sleep in an alley — suffered “significant” facial injuries, including a chipped tooth, swollen eye and “large” lump on the back of his head due to the “unprovoked” attack.

Nelson ran when police responded, and a K9 unit helped police personnel establish a perimeter. The suspect was found hiding under a parked truck and was arrested for felony bail jumping and substantial battery.

Nelson, had previously attacked a 44-year-old homeless man downtown Sept. 30, leaving the man with facial injuries and a compound fracture in his leg that required surgery.