Gov. Tony Evers and the Department of Health Services announced Emergency Order #3 on Tuesday which limits indoor gatherings in public places to 25% of a room or building’s capacity due to increasing COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

The order is in effect starting Oct. 8 at 8 a.m. and lasts until Nov. 6 and applies to the whole state. According to the order, since the Safer at Home order was repealed in May after a lawsuit, COVID-19 cases have increased rapidly in the state, requiring new emergency measures to help slow the spread.

Evers said the state needs an immediate change in behavior to help slow the increase in cases in a press release.

“Folks, we need your help and we need all Wisconsinites to work together during this difficult time,” Evers said. “The sooner we get control of this virus, the sooner our economy, communities and state can bounce back.”

The new order says Wisconsin has the third highest number of new cases in the country, coming after only California and Texas.

Also on Tuesday, Evers announced a $100 million investment into small businesses and communities hit hard by the pandemic to stabilize the economy.

“The ongoing pandemic, combined with a lack of action at the federal level, may force many of [small] businesses to shutter their doors for good,” Evers said. “That’s why we’re investing another $100 million in businesses and communities across our state. Our communities are in desperate need of additional federal support, but we can’t wait a moment longer to do what we can here in Wisconsin.”

Public Health Madison and Dane County said in an email that they were reviewing the new order to see how it aligned with current standards in Dane County. PHMDC said the statewide order allows for counties to establish stricter regulations if necessary, so residents should continue to follow PHMDC’s order.