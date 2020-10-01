This Thursday, the University of Wisconsin announced UW alumna and U.S. Women’s National Team soccer player Rose Lavelle will speak at Fall 2020 commencement.

UW made the announcement in a video. Lavelle played for the UW Women’s soccer team as a midfielder and graduated in 2017.

UW Distinguished Lecture Series hosts renowned epidemiologist Celine GounderTuesday, University of Wisconsin’s Distinguished Lecture Series hosted renowned medical journalist and disease expert Celine Gounder to discuss the relationship Read…

“I know things look a little differently this year, and we’ve all missed out on some special experiences,” Lavelle said. “But even though we can’t be together in person, we can still celebrate all your accomplishments.”

After graduating, Lavelle played for U.S. WNT and was on the team during their 2019 FIFA World Cup win, which Lavelle scored in. Currently, Lavelle also plays for Manchester City.

Fall commencement is set for Dec. 13.

“I’m really looking forward to being with you guys in December,” Lavelle said. “On, Wisconsin!”