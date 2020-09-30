The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the lower court’s ruling of an absentee ballot deadline extension Tuesday, allowing Wisconsin absentee ballots to be counted after the Nov. 3 election date, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

The ruling said ballots can be accepted up to six days after Election Day — as late as Nov. 9 — as long as ballots are postmarked on or before Nov. 3. The ruling also extended the deadline for voter registration and the deadline for the delivery of absentee ballots by mail.

University of Wisconsin Political Science Department Chair David Canon said the federal appeals court upheld the lower court’s ruling on the principle of standing.

Lack of standing means no plaintiffs — those opposing the extension — suffered personal injuries from the extension. They had no reason to appeal it, allowing the extension to be upheld, Canon said.

Those opposing the extension will most likely appeal this to the U.S. Supreme Court, who would likely rule on it because of the unanimity of the federal appeals court’s decision, Canon said.

In Canon’s opinion, the biggest impact from the extension will be the votes. Many votes via absentee ballots will now count when they might not have otherwise, Canon said.

This was a victory for the Democrats, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. Canon said this is a partisan issue because of President Trump’s recent raising of questions regarding validity and voter fraud with mail-in voting.

“All around the country, we’re seeing a lot of Republicans not taking advantage of this,” Canon said.

47% of Biden supporters plan to vote by mail, while 11% of Trump supporters plan to do so, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission reported a total of 1,179,685 ballots sent out as of Tuesday. The commission also reported a total of 350,000 of those ballots returned.

Wisconsin is one of eight states that will determine the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, according to Politico.