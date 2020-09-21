Democratic Nominee Joe Biden campaigned in Wisconsin on Monday after the state recently reached 100,000 positive COVID-19 cases, Wisconsin public radio reported.

According to the Department of Health Services, there have been a total of 101,227 positive cases as of Sunday — bringing the past week’s daily average to 1,720 cases.

According to the COVID-19 Tracking Project, of the total positive cases, 85,824 people have recovered while 1,250 people have died. Additionally, the COVID-19 Tracking Project said Wisconsin is currently ranked seventh in the country for new cases per capita in the last two weeks.

Biden campaigned in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, 80 miles north of Milwaukee. He condemns President Trump on how he has handled the pandemic and his lack of leadership.

Biden reacted to Wisconsin’s record COVID-19 cases in a statement.

“It didn’t have to be this bad,” Biden said. “If I’m elected president, we won’t play political games with public health —we’ll trust the experts and the science, speak honestly with the American people and implement my plan to beat the virus and build our country back better than before.”

Biden and Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s plan consists of seven steps, according to Biden’s campaign website.

Biden and Harris’ plan will include increasing access to regular, reliable and free testing. Biden and Harris’ plan also said they will provide clear, consistent and evidence-based national guidelines for how communities should navigate the pandemic, and they will also invest $25 billion in a vaccine manufacturing and distribution plan.

Under Biden and Harris’s plan, elderly and at-risk citizens will be protected by mask mandates in every state after Biden requires the governor to make it mandatory. Finally, their plan includes rebuilding defenses to predict, prevent and mitigate pandemic threats.

In an August University of Wisconsin Election Research Center poll, Biden led Trump by six percentage points. According to the U.S. News, Trump will need to win in more rural areas of Wisconsin, like Manitowoc county, in order to counter the heavy Democratic vote in urban areas.

“As Wisconsin hits this grim milestone, I am thinking of the families that will never again be whole, the empty chairs around dinner tables and the mothers, fathers, sons and daughters who have had to say goodbye to their loved ones far too soon,” Biden said.