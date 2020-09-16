The University of Wisconsin extended the deadline for students to fully withdraw from classes and receive a full tuition reimbursement from Sept. 11 to Sept. 18 for students experiencing COVID-19 financial hardships.

Originally, the last day for students to receive full tuition reimbursement was Friday, but under the new extension, students have an extra week to decide if they want to continue with classes this semester, according to a UW news release. The deadline to receive a 50% tuition reimbursement will stay set as Sept. 25.

Online petition calls for UW student fee reimbursement following shift to all online learningUniversity of Wisconsin student Breon Newble created an online petition calling upon Chancellor Rebecca Blank and UW System President Tommy Read…

University Registrar Scott Owczarek said the university understands the pandemic has led to uncertain circumstances for many students in the UW News press release.

“To help reduce some pressure they’re feeling, we’ve provided some flexibility in the timeline for making important decisions about this semester,” Owczarek said.

UW Chancellor defends Smart Restart, addresses community COVID-19 concernsChancellor Rebecca Blank and other university administrators addressed their COVID-19 campus response concerns in a virtual meeting — Blank said Read…

Students considering withdrawing from classes should reach out to their academic dean’s office, the UW news release said.

The UW news release said the university is not adjusting the date for students to drop a course without it appearing on their transcripts at this time — that date has already been moved from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11 and has now passed.