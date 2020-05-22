Seventeen plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against Dane County’s Safer at Home order Thursday, stating the order violates citizens’ freedom of speech, religion and assembly.

Public Health Madison and Dane County established a local Safer at Home order after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the Department of Health Services’ statewide order May 13.

The lawsuit named PHMDC Director Janel Heinrich, Gov. Tony Evers, Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm and other public health officials as defendants. The plaintiffs said in the lawsuit the defendants have exceeded their emergency powers and are infringing on citizens’ rights by prohibiting gatherings and only allowing businesses deemed essential to operate.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi responded to the lawsuit in a press release.

“We will vigorously defend common sense provisions based on public health guidance to protect the well-being of the residents of Dane County,” Parisi said. “We do not want to become the next large community consumed by the ravages of this highly contagious, debilitating virus.”

PHMDC released a phased plan to reopen the county Monday, and phase one will go into effect May 26.