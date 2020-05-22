The University of Wisconsin Police Department arrested two individuals for 21 different graffiti incidents on the University of Wisconsin campus Friday.

The taggings started appearing Dec. 2019 on UW buildings and facilities but did not target any “specific groups or identities,” according to a UWPD incident report.

According to the incident report, the style and words were similar to each other, which helped UWPD officers connect the taggings to the same suspects.

UWPD identified the suspects, Samuel Schumann of Madison and Roman Pickens of Monona, and they confessed to the crimes. Police said both are 19 years old and not affiliated with the UW. Schumann faces 19 counts of misdemeanor graffiti and Pickens faces eight counts for misdemeanor graffiti and eight counts for felony bail jumping, or failing to appear at a court date, according to UWPD.

UWPD is currently looking for a potential third suspect who may have been involved in the crimes.