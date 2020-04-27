Dane County Attorneys are filing a supportive brief in the pending case over the extension of Gov. Evers’ Safer at Home order.

According to a statement released by Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, he instructed the county’s attorneys to intervene with the case pending before the Wisconsin Supreme Court regarding the Safer at Home Order.

Based on the request from Parisi, the county attorneys will file legal briefs to protect the public health for citizens in Dane County, according to the release.

This recent action from Parisi is in response to Republican lawmakers’ recent request asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to block the extension of the Safer at Home order.

Republican lawmakers told justices Evers does not have the authority to extend Safer at Home to May 26, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

Parisi said in his statement that the consequences of the Republicans wanting to block Evers’ order impede on the public health concerns of Dane County.

“Republican leaders have chosen a path that endangers people’s lives for partisan gain,” Parisi said.

Parisi used the increased number of positive COVID-19 cases to support his decision. Parisi’s decision comes after Wisconsin had the largest single-day rise of positive COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began, according to CBSN Minnesota.

Wisconsin health officials said that on Saturday, 331 COVID-19 tests came back positive in 24 hours.

In the GOP’s complaint to the Evers administration, they said with the order in place, many Wisconsin citizens will lose their jobs and many companies will become bankrupt, according to WPR.

In his statement, Parisi said lifting the order could result in a second wave and a prolonging of the pandemic’s effects.

“If this order is lifted prematurely, countless lives will be lost, our economy will be plunged into even more of a shamble, and we will experience a second wave of COVID-19 worse than the first,” Parisi said.

The final decision over the “Safer at Home” order will be made by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, according to Parisi’s statement.