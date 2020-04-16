Thursday morning a Dane County judge determined probable cause in the double homicide at the University of Wisconsin Arboretum to send the two 18-year-old suspects to trial.

Khari Sanford and Ali’jah Larrue were arrested following the deaths of Beth Potter, 52, and Robin Carre, 57. Following the judge’s decision this morning, both 18-year-olds were charged with first-degree intentional homicide, according to Dane County court records.

A jogger discovered the bodies in the UW Arboretum early March 31. Later identified as Potter, a UW doctor, and her husband Carre, Carre was pronounced at the scene while Potter was transported to a hospital where she died a short time after.

Sanford went to West High School where he met Miriam Potter Carre, the daughter of the victims, and they were dating at the time of the murder. Sanford was living with the victims’ daughter at an Airbnb which Potter and Carre rented, according to a filed criminal complaint.