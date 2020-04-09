The Student Services Finance Committee accepted Badger Catholic’s mid-year budget return and discussed Movimiento Estudiantil Chicanx de Aztlán’s budget alteration request.

SSFC voted to accept Badger Catholic’s budget return, which was close to $20,000 with a vote of 11-0-1. SSFC Chair Jordan Pasbrig said this return will reflect on their overall end-of-year budget returns.

Pasbrig said the returned money will go to the Grant Allocation Committee and ASM Student Council will decide which grant category the funds will be applied to — travel, events or operation.

ASM, UW administrators address student concerns, COVID-19 resources in virtual town hallThe Associated Students of Madison held a virtual town hall meeting on Zoom with administrators to answer student questions about Read…

“Event and travel grants aren’t happening [due to COVID-19], so all of it’s probably going to go into operation grants,” Pasbrig said.

SSFC also discussed a budget alteration request from MEChA. MEChA asked for $20,000 from their budget to be applied to furniture and technology upgrades rather than programming.

The committee did not vote on this request during this meeting — Pasbrig said the committee will vote on it at their April 13 meeting. SSFC Vice Chair Tessa Reilly spoke about alteration.

“I just have some pretty big concerns surrounding the fact that this is $20,000 that is going toward furniture,” Reilly said. “While that is important, and I totally understand the technology aspect of that … I find it hard to resonate at this time with a request [for] furniture.”

ASM passes legislation in support of university Fair Trade certificationAssociated Students of Madison student council voted to support The University of Wisconsin’s Fair Trade certification at their April 1 Read…

Pasbrig said all changes made to a group’s budget should be to further the their mission, despite challenges that may arise during this time.

SSFC’s next meeting will be April 13 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.