Wednesday, April 8.

Wisconsin now has 2,756 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 99 deaths, according to the Department of Health Services.

Dane County now has 302 cases and 11 deaths, Milwaukee County has 1,417 cases and 54 deaths.

Gov. Tony Evers called today in a press release for bipartisan support to pass his two COVID-19 relief packages. These would support families, workers and businesses affected by the pandemic, according to his release.

Yesterday, thousands of Wisconsinites voted, despite Evers’ attempts to postpone the primary election over COVID-19 concerns. Evers’ attempt to extend absentee voting was also ruled down, and according to the Associated Press, only 77% of absentee ballots returned on time.