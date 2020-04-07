Tuesday morning, a police suspect bit down hard on the armpit of an officer at a 7-Eleven on State Street until a second officer used an Electronic Control Device.

According to the Madison Police Department incident report, the suspect was 30 year-old Kevin E. Clark from Madison. Clark assaulted the store clerk and ran away from the store. MPD found him hiding in an alleyway. MPD chased him after running away from the alleyway.

The incident report said Clark has had several contacts with the police previously.