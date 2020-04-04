Late last night The University of Wisconsin Madison Police Department arrested a second suspect in the murders of Robin Carre and Beth Potter.

Ali’jah J. Larrue, 18, was charged with two counts of Party to a Crime for First Degree Intentional Homicide, according to a UWPD incident report.

Friday morning the University of Wisconsin Police Department announced the arrest of their first suspect 18-year-old Khari Sanford for the murder of Beth Potter, 52, and her husband Robin Carre, 57.

Potter, a doctor at the Wingra Family Medical Center and her husband Carre, an independent educational consultant, were found in a ditch by a jogger at the UW Arboretum, Tuesday morning.

UWPD Police Chief, Kristen Roman said in a video this was not a random act and Sanford knew the vicitms.

Sanford was booked into the Dane County Jail on two counts of Party to a Crime for First Degree Intentional Homicide late Thursday night.

Roman said the case is still active and UWPD will continue to work tirelessly to get to the bottom of it.

“It was calculated, cold-blooded, and senseless — and we will continue to do all we can to bring justice to Robin and Beth, their family, and their loved ones,” Roman said.

A fundraiser was started to help the victims’ three children and it has already has already raised $28,686.

Roman ended the video by promising to keep the Madison community updated as the case progresses.

“We are in difficult times right now — undoubtedly, this unspeakable crime adds to our community’s anxiety, sadness, and feelings of uncertainty,” Roman said. “We pledge to provide as many answers as we can, when we can, as this investigation moves forward.”

UWPD has asked anyone with information on the crime to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or online at www.p3tips.com.