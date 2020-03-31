There was a report of shots fired outside of the University Hospital Emergency Department on Highland Ave, according to a WiscAlert sent out Tuesday morning.

A follow-up WiscAlert announced the suspect is in custody and there is no longer a threat to the public.

The original WiscAlert instructed students to take shelter and secure doors. The alert also told students to avoid the area.