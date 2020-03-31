A double homicide at the Univerity of Wisconsin Arboretum was reported early this morning, according to a Crime Warning sent out by UW.

According to the warning, a jogger discovered two individuals lying in a ditch at about 6:30 this morning.

One individual was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was transported to a hospital where they died a short time later.

The UW Police Department is currently investigating the arboretum and they ask community members to avoid the area at this time.

UWPD asks that anyone with information on this crime contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.