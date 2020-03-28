The Madison Police Department reported a burglary on State Street early Saturday morning.

At 2:48 a.m., MPD officers investigated a burglary in progress at a second-floor apartment on the 100 block of State St.

While officers investigated the burglary, a male subject fell from a third-floor apartment in the same building. The man sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

MPD said they are still investigating the incident.