Several University of Wisconsin graduate schools ranked amongst the top U.S. News & World Report “Best Graduate Schools” for 2021.

In a press release last week, Graduate School Dean William Karpus said UW strives for excellence across the graduate programs.

“These latest rankings are one of many indicators of the excellence that characterizes graduate education across UW-Madison’s broad fields of study,” Karpus said. “What unites them all is the commitment to research, scholarship and the Wisconsin Idea that positively impacts people in our state and around the world.”

The School of Engineering ranked 24th, ahead of The Tandon School of Engineering at New York University (38th) and The School of Engineering and Applied Science at Yale University (39th). In particular, UW’s engineering programs also ranked high up on the list, with chemical engineering ranking 11th, nuclear engineering ranking fifth and industrial engineering ranking sixth.

The Wisconsin School of Business ranked 37th in a three-way tie, while The Law School ranked 38th in a four-way tie. UW’s School of Medicine ranked 27th in “2021 Best Medical Schools: Research,” surpassing Brown University, which ranked 38th.

The School of Education ranked fourth in a four-way tie. Dean of the School of Education Diana Hess said in a press release the school’s faculty and staff helped make the ranking happen.

“The fact that many of our departments and programs are so highly rated is a testament to the collective contributions of our many talented and dedicated faculty and staff,” Hess said. “The depth of our highly regarded programs is a great strength of ours.”

The School of Education’s educational psychology program ranked third, and secondary teacher education and elementary teacher education ranked second and fourth, respectively. In addition, printmaking, along with curriculum and instruction, ranked first in the nation.

The School of Pharmacy ranked seventh in a six-way tie. Dean of the School of Pharmacy Steven M. Swanson said in a press release the school’s graduates improve the lives of patients globally.

“We’re proud that our Doctor of Pharmacy program produces pharmacy leaders who are changing lives and improving patient health in Wisconsin and around the world,” Swanson said in the release.

Specialties in science that ranked highly include chemistry (ninth, tying with Ivy League universities Yale University and Columbia University), microbiology (first), family medicine (fourth), computer science (13th, tying with University of California-Los Angeles and Columbia University) and clinical psychology (fifth).