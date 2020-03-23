City of Madison officials are rapidly adapting to COVID-19 restrictions and state updates to ensure citizens are able to particiapte in the April 7 election despite the tumultuous situation.

According to a news release from Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, City of Madison officials are continuing to provide essential resources and creative options for Madison voters amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Rhodes-Conway said COVID-19 restrictions will require the city to move some of the voting stations to ensure the protection of more vulnerable populations. Rhodes-Conway advised Madison residents to stay informed about the updated polling places as the city works to finalize the changed locations with the City Clerk’s Office.

Rhodes Conway said City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl and other city staff members are working overtime to ensure early voting opportunities are available. The City Clerk Office and the City-County building are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon for early in-person absentee voting.

As the April 7 primary inches closer, Rhodes-Conway assured Madison residents the city is actively working to adapt to the changing circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic and its impacts on residents’ ability to vote. Rhodes-Conway said the city would continue to collaborate and increase efforts to ensure all voices are heard.

“Voting is one of our most important democratic responsibilities and rights,” Rhodes-Conway said in the statement. “And while the COVID-19 pandemic raises a host of unique challenges to voting this year, it remains just as important as ever.”

The City of Madison is also offering curbside voting for at risk voters, according to a news release. Four parking spots on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd are reserved outside the City-County Building and the Madison Municipal Building for curbside voting. This option will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 3.

In the news release, the city encouraged voters who are high-risk for COVID-19 to register and cast their ballots through this curbside option. The City noted that high-risk populations include older adults and individuals with chronic health conditions. City officials asked that others who are not considered at risk to consider in-person absentee options also being offered.

“I am so grateful to City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl and her staff for their innovative work and quick turnaround on this issue,” Rhodes-Conway said in the news release about curbside voting. “City staff have been working tirelessly to not only provide essential services, but are also going above and beyond in their service to the entire community.”