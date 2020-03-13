Two men restrained a suspected thief outside Fresh Madison Market Wednesday night after the suspect stole two individuals’ credit cards.

The suspect, Sedrick L. Johnson, has been charged with theft, unauthorized use of an entity’s ID or document to obtain value of benefit, disorderly conduct and warrants, according to an incident report from the Madison Police Department.

One of the victims — a 23-year-old woman — had her credit cards stolen from her coat pocket while she was eating with friends at Fugu Asian Fusion on W. Gilman St., according to the incident report. The victim found out the thief used her credit card at Fresh Madison Market while officers took her statement.

MPD report reveals difference in arrest trendsThe 2018 Madison Police Department annual report shows the number of adult males arrested was much higher than females for Read…

When officers arrived at Fresh Madison Market on University Ave., the suspect had been restrained by the victim’s friend and a bystander who jumped in, according to the incident report.

The suspect pick-pocketed the other credit card found in his pocket from a 22-year-old man at a downtown bar earlier in the evening, according to the report. The thief used the man’s credit card at Fresh Madison Market to purchase a $400 gift card.