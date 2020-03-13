The Badger Herald will update this article daily as more COVID-19 information comes out.

Friday, March 13.

A University of Wisconsin employee has contracted COVID-19, according to a UW News release. The employee works in the School of Veterinary Medicine. The employee recently traveled to a country with widespread coronavirus transmission. They are now isolated at their home.

Public Health Madison & Dane County said they’re identifying close contacts of the employee and will ask those contacts to get tested. Non-essential employees in the building have been sent home to self-monitor for symptoms.

As of 4 p.m., officials have identified 19 cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin, one of which is no longer active.

Several cases come from Sun Prairie, where a Sun Prairie after-school program worker tested positive for the virus, according to Wisconsin State Journal reporting, and three people contracted the virus at a church service, according to NBC 15 reporting.

University of Wisconsin employees received an email from the Office of Human Resources advising them to telecommute if possible, instead of coming in-person to work. The OHR said they’ve streamlined the approval process for workers attempting to telecommute.

The UW Foundation started a fund to assist students experiencing COVID-19-related emergencies, according to a UW news release. Interested donors can contribute here.

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Reesor sent students an email encouraging students not to panic, but to prepare for the extended break of in-person classes. Reesor said students should keep on top of their classes once they start up again online, self-quarantine if necessary and take advantage of CDC and UW resources.

Gov. Tony Evers declared a state public health emergency yesterday. The Center for Disease Control awarded $10 million for WI to combat the pandemic.