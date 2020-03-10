Vermont Senator and 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will be opening a campaign office in Madison this weekend and will hold an event at the new space Saturday.

According to a Facebook post, the office will be located at 214 N Hamilton Street and will open its doors at 10:00 a.m.

Sanders’ efforts come after the Democratic Primary narrowed down to a two-man race between the senator and former Vice President Joe Biden after Super Tuesday.

Biden and Sanders have both directed their attention towards the Midwest, specifically Cleveland, where the two candidates were slated to hold dueling rallies tonight. Both rallies were canceled over fears of exposure to coronavirus.

Midwestern states have become political battlegrounds this election cycle, especially Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania — traditionally Democratic strongholds — all of which were won by President Donald Trump in 2016.

As Democratic Presidential candidates vie for the nomination, a central element to each of their campaigns has been electability, particularly in those states flipped by Trump.

Sanders’ campaign is looking to offset the growing momentum behind Biden’s campaign after the former vice president received a number of endorsements from fellow Democrats and a strong Super Tuesday.

Biden currently has a growing lead in the polls in Wisconsin according to Five Thirty Eight.

The Wisconsin primary will be held April 7 from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. with absentee ballot requests due April 3.