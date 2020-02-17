Early Sunday morning, Madison police arrested a man after he struck a police officer and pretended his phone was a gun on University Avenue.

According to a police report released by MPD this morning, officers responded to an incident in the 600 block of University Avenue at 12:15 a.m. about reports concerning the welfare of a man in the area.

Odin Hansen, 25, pretended his cell phone was a gun when he came in contact with the officers. Hansen then proceeded to run into heavy traffic, dancing in the middle of the street.

MPD report reveals difference in arrest trendsThe 2018 Madison Police Department annual report shows the number of adult males arrested was much higher than females for Read…

When officers tried to contact him to ask for his name, Hansen responded that his name was “Bruce Wayne” or “the Flash,” the report said.

The report said officers proceeded to try and restrain him, resulting in a struggle. Hansen struck one male officer in the groin in the struggle.

After detaining him, officers arrested Hansen for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and battery to a law enforcement officer.