Tomorrow is the spring primary, and candidates for common council alder, county board and state Supreme Court will be on the ballot.

According to My Vote Wisconsin, Wisconsin law requires every eligible voter to maintain a current voter registration before voting in an election. Online registration is now closed, but voters can register at their polling station on election day with a proof of residency document.

Proof of residence documents must include current and complete name, residential address and a visible account or document number.

According to NBC 15, voters need to bring a photo ID to their polling location. The ID can be a Wisconsin Department of Transportation issued driver’s license, identification card, military ID or U.S. passport. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the address on photo ID does not have to be voters’ current address as long as they are already registered to vote. But, if the photo ID is being used for proof of residency while registering to vote, it must have the correct address.

According to Patch News, three candidates for Wisconsin Supreme Court justices will be on the ballot. The primaries will narrow the candidates down to two finalists for the general election on April 7.

Incumbent Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly faces two challengers — Ed Fallone, a law professor at Marquette University Law School, and Jill Karofsky, a circuit court judge and lawyer.

Additionally, according to My Vote Wisconsin, the ballot will include the sixth seat on Madison Metropolitan School District Board. The candidates are Maia Pearson, Christina Gomez Schmidt and Karen Ball.

According to the Election Commission, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can find their polling station as well as what’s on their ballot at My Vote Wisconsin.