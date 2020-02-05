The University of Wisconsin has again been named a best value college by the Princeton Review.

According to UW news, UW is among the 200 institutions included on the list and only seven percent of the nation’s four-year colleges made it to the book.

According to the Princeton Review website, the list of best value colleges is determined based on a combination of institutional and student survey data. These include the institution’s academic rigor, affordability and its career outcomes for graduates.

Survey results from alumni on their starting and mid-career salaries, as well as job satisfaction level were also taken into consideration when determining the list, the release said.

Students’ voices were also included. According to the Princeton Review website, UW students said “professors ‘know that the university culture involves lots of interaction and mentoring of students’ and therefore ‘are truly about teaching and learning.’”

Other comments from students included “‘everyone gets so excited about sports,’ particularly during football and basketball season (‘athletic games are sacred places for [the] Badger teams’)” and “the average student … parties a lot, and studies even more.”

The Princeton Review also included a Top 75 Best Value Colleges list, according to UW News, and ranked UW No. 57.

The Best Value Colleges has been a Princeton Review book since 2004. The book used to be titled as Colleges That Pay You Back from 2015 to 2018, according to UW News.

The full list of best value colleges is available here: https://www.princetonreview.com/college-rankings/best-value-colleges