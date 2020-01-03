Two sexual assault charges raised against a former Madison Lyft driver were dropped just a few days before trial, according to the Wisconsin court system website.

The prosecutor requested dropping the charge.

February 2019, a female Lyft rider brought a second degree sexual assault charge against 28-year-old Hassen Ahmed after he allegedly followed her into her Langdon St. apartment after the ride, according to the Madison Police Department. Ahmed claimed he needed to use the bathroom.

After using the bathroom, Ahmed allegedly assaulted the victim. According to Lyft (via WKOW), Ahmed was fired shortly after the incident.