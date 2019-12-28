A WiscAlert sent to University of Wisconsin students at 5:37 p.m. reported an armed robbery at Library Mall and Park St.

The alert urged students to temporarily avoid the area. Police identified the suspects as two unknown males wearing bandannas, one red and one black.

UWPD issues crime warning, continues to investigate Vilas Hall batteryThe University of Wisconsin Madison Police Department sent out a Crime Warning Monday morning after investigating an alleged battery in Read…

Police urged students to avoid the area until 6:07 p.m., when they sent another alert stating that normal activities could resume. Police continue to investigate the robbery and they have urged any students witness to suspicious activity to call 911.