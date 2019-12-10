An MPD officer was approached by a 31-year-old battery victim on State Street at 9 p.m. yesterday, who reported being punched in the head numerous times after being pushed down to the ground by someone he knew, according to the Madison Police Department incident report.

Police later identified the suspect as 48-year-old Terrance Moore Jr. and arrested him for battery, disorderly conduct and possession with intent to deliver THC, according to the report.

Police investigating after Langdon Street batteryA witness at Langdon and N. Carroll St. reported observing a man dragging a woman towards the lake early Sunday Read…

Surveillance video showed the suspect knocked down the victim, got on top of him and delivered at least 15 punches to his head and upper body.

The victim was not seriously injured, and he said the attack was over marijuana, according to the report.