The Student Services Finance Committee approved Wisconsin Black Student Union’s budget proposal, Monday night.

SSFC made minor changes to WBSU’s budget and approved the budget with a vote of 13-0-1. WBSU asked for $60,176 to cover wages, events and conferences.

SSFC Rep. Logan Knochenmus said the budget had been correctly amended.

“I feel the group properly restructured their wages and I would advise the body not to make any amendments,” Knockenmus said.

This was the last SSFC meeting of the semester, their next meeting will be Jan. 23.