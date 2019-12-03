A University of Wisconsin custodial employee who was injured while working on campus Nov. 30 passed away on Tuesday, according to a UW press release.

Roberto Vergara fell and hit his head on the sidewalk early Saturday morning when leaving a building on the 200 block of Bernard Court. A fellow employee called 911 and Vergara was taken to a local hospital, according to the press release.

Vergara worked in custodial services for the Division of Facilities Planning and Management since Sept. 2009.

Everyone is saddened by Vergara’s passing, David Darling, Associate Vice Chancellor for Facilities Planning and Management, said in the release.

“We are keeping his family, friends and campus colleagues in our thoughts during this difficult time,” Darling said.

The university is conducting an investigation into the incident in coordination with the state Department of Safety and Professional Services.

The Employee Assistance Office is working to provide counseling and support to Vergara’s fellow employees.