Musical instruments were stolen from the Mosse Humanities building between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1.

The musical instruments stolen are all believed to have come from the basement of the building located on 455 N. Park St.

Marc Lovicott, communications director for the University of Wisconsin Police Department, said a flute, violin and cello were among the six instruments taken.

Lovicott said the instruments are all personal properties of University of Wisconsin students, and the total theft was around $28,000.

The Mead Witter School of Music is located in the building, and the facilities aren’t meant for just anyone to access either.

“School of Music facilities are maintained strictly for the use of music majors and non-music majors who are enrolled in courses offered by the School,” according to the school’s website.

Though the new Hamel Music Center opened in October for the sole purpose of housing UW’s music program, classrooms and venues in the Humanities building are still utilized, such as Mills Hall and Morphy Hall.

The Humanities building has practice rooms, to which students have access, and general assignment rooms for classroom use only, that stay under the management of Campus Events Services.

The school also has rent-able lockers designated for students wishing to lock up their instruments, but they provide their own lock. The locks are subject to approval by facilities, and are subject to removal after the pay period ends.

Classes ended Nov. 27 for Thanksgiving break, but the facilities were open for regular hours the entire break, except for a closure Thanksgiving Day.

UWPD is currently investigating these incidents. Anyone with additional information is urged to call UWPD.

“This was their personal property and it was stolen — it was taken from them,” Lovicott said.