A man lept into the front window of a Madison Metro bus and ran off Monday afternoon, leaving the driver and passengers shocked.

According to a Madison Police Department Incident Report, the bus driver spotted the man running in traffic, down the roadway on Lake St.

With the help of a surveillance video, MPD officers were able to identify the suspect’s identity, as 32-year-old Jeffrey L. Jefferson, shortly after the incident.

According to the report, MPD officers have had past interactions with the suspect, including earlier that afternoon when Jefferson was the subject of a downtown panhandling and trespassing complaint.

MPD officers took Jefferson into custody after spotting him outside the Madison Public Library.

Damage to the bus window was placed at $1,200. Passengers were loaded onto a different bus to continue with their ride.