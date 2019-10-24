A new statewide poll released Wednesday shows Wisconsin voters are narrowly divided over President Trump’s impeachment, with a small majority opposing his removal from office.

Marquette University Law School conducted the poll that interviewed 799 registered Wisconsin voters through landline or cell phone between Oct. 13 and Oct. 17. The margin of error was plus or minus 4.2 percentage points, growing to plus or minus 6.3 when asking about Democratic candidates.

Marquette’s poll comes in the wake of Trump’s controversial phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and public call to China regarding possible corruption in the business dealings of Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

The poll concluded 46% of voters are in favor of holding impeachment hearings of President Trump, while 49% still cite insufficient cause. The numbers for impeachment and removal are more polarized, with 44% of voters’ support and 51% against.

Throughout the year, support for Trump’s impeachment hearings has fluctuated according to the Marquette poll, with 33% support in January pre-release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russian interference report, and 29% support in April post-release of the document.

Wisconsin, one of four swing states and housing an evenly divided electorate, has a vote that could help determine the outcome of the 2020 election. In 2016, Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate to win the state in 32 years, albeit by fewer than 23,000 votes.

According to the poll, however, the mood seems to be changing. Trump’s approval rating is below 50% in Wisconsin, which is 46% consistent with this year’s polling.

The poll delved into other topics, such as Trump’s handling of foreign policy with a 59% disapproval, and Trump’s honesty with 65% saying he is not.

Pollsters also asked about Democratic candidates and the likelihood they will receive a primary nomination in 2020. The poll showed former Vice President Joe Biden leading the pack at 31%, which is a 28% increase from the last poll in September. The only other candidates boasting double digits were Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 24%, and Sen. Bernie Sanders at 17%.