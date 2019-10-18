A man was arrested Friday morning following numerous callers reporting shots being fired in the 600 block of Langdon Street Thursday night, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

Brandon M. Buckner, Sr., age 28, was arrested for second-degree reckless endangering safety. MPD anticipates more arrest, as it is believed that two weapons were involved in the incident.

No injuries have been reported, but an office building on Langdon as well as the apartment where the initial confrontation is believed to have begun, both show evidence of damage. No one was in the office building at the time.

MPD thanked their partners at the UW-Madison Police Department for their assistance on the scene and asks anyone with information about this shooting to contact MPD or Madison Area Crime Stoppers.