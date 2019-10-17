The Student Services Finance Committee adjusted F.H. King Students for Sustainable Agriculture’s budget and denied Queen In You funding.

SSFC discussed decreasing F.H. King Students for Sustainable Agriculture’s long-distance transportation budget for national conferences. The organization has nine board members, all of whom want attend conferences. SSFC debated whether nine was too many and some members suggested only sending three members.

SSFC Rep. Logan Knochenmus said they fund conferences to ensure members will get enough of an educational benefit to bring back to campus, but they’d also like to spend the least amount of money.

“The goal of the conference is to spend the least amount of money while also obtaining an educational benefit back to campus,” Knochenmus said.

Secretary Grace D’Souza acknowledged each board member has their own specific focus. D’Souza said sending only three members may not be ideal because the conference may not pertain to each of the chosen members’ needs.

Knochenmus said it is SSFC’s job to scrutinize proposals.

“Whatever the group puts forward may not be best for the students we represent,” Knochenmus said.

Rep. Pranav Srivastava agreed nine was too many, but was open to the idea of sending three to six members.

SSFC set Atheists, Humanists and Agnostics’ long-distance transportation budget for national conferences to allow three representatives to attend.

“Equal isn’t necessarily fair,” D’Souza said.

SSFC approved the F.H. King Students for Sustainable Agriculture’s budget for fiscal year 2021 at $82,480 by a 12-0-2 vote.

SSFC denied funding to Queen In You by a 0-13-2 vote.

This organization seeks “advancement of women of color in areas of professionalism, self esteem and self development,” according to their website.

Rep. John Grossardt said Queen In You failed to meet two ASM requirements. First, a group may not require students to pay fees as a condition of membership, and second, the group’s core planning must be available throughout the academic year. Queen In You required students to pay membership fees and some of its programs are only available during the spring semester.

Vice Chair Tessa Reilly said she failed to see a substantial difference in how Queen In You’s programs differed substantially than existing programs, and she wasn’t sure how its funds would be spent.