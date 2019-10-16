The Hilldale Shopping Center announced Shake Shack, a “modern day roadside burger stand,” will open its second Wisconsin location in Madison in 2020.

According to their website, Shake Shack began as a hot dog stand in Madison Square Park in Manhattan, which operated from 2001 to 2003. A permanent kiosk was opened in 2004, creating the now-international brand.

According to reporting from The Wisconsin State Journal, Shake Shack boasts 250 locations internationally. Shake Shack’s first Wisconsin location opened in 2017 in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

Hilldale’s General Manager, Nanci Horn, pointed to Hilldale’s 2019 year of growth in their press release. The shopping center added stores, transitioned the AMC theater into an AMC Artisan Theater and added several new dining options, including the 2020 Shake Shack.

“We want Hilldale to be a true destination for people,” Horn said. “A place where they want to meet up with friends, do some shopping, share a meal, take a fitness class or just sit outside and enjoy a little time together while they’re here.”