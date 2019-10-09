The University of Wisconsin announced Wednesday the suspension of Sigma Chi fraternity for serving alcohol on probation.

Sigma Chi, located at 221 Langdon, was under probation with alcohol restriction, meaning they could not serve alcohol at their events, according to a UW news report.

The suspension means Sigma Chi cannot hold activities or events, and they cannot operate as a Registered Student Organization.

“The purpose of suspension is to provide a focused opportunity for a student organization to address issues that led to violations while limiting its day-to-day organization activities,” the report said.

The suspension will remain in effect until either Jan. 21, 2020, or until the fraternity elects a new executive board — whichever occurs later.

Sigma Chi has the right to appeal the decision if they choose.