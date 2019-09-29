Madison Police Chief Mike Koval announced in a Sunday morning blog post he will be retiring from the Madison Police Department after 36 years in law enforcement and five years as chief.

Koval wrote about the ups and downs of his career, saying he had been shot at, bitten, sued and more, but that the positives always outweighed the negatives.

“I have witnessed acts of valor, selfless service, deeds of life saving as well as saved lives, and extraordinary acts of kindness,” Koval wrote. “Not everyone can or should pursue the vocation of a police officer. But for those who do, the rewards far exceed the perils and it is a noble calling.”

Koval addressed the many critiques police officers face, apologizing for any “missteps” he made as chief and writing that the Madison Police Department is nationally respected for their community policing and engagement, mental illness response, diverse workforce recruitment and restorative justice initiatives.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway acknowledged Koval’s work in a press release.

“I want to thank Chief Koval for his decades of service and dedication to the Madison Police Department,” Rhodes-Conway wrote.

Starting Monday, Assistant Chief Vic Wahl will be the interim Chief of Police for MPD until the Police and Fire Commission conducts a hiring process, according to Koval’s blog.

Koval ended his post by thanking his wife.

“Thanks for sticking by me through this saga and still loving me unconditionally despite all odds! I look forward to going on a forever vacation known as ‘retirement’ with you,” Koval wrote.