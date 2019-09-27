A woman was grabbed from behind as she entered her North Henry Street apartment early Friday morning according to an incident report released by the Madison Police Department.

The victim was able to enter her apartment and close the door between herself and her attacker.

The victim described the suspect as being a Hispanic male between the ages of 20 and 25. She said he looked around 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds with black, medium-length hair that was slicked back.

The suspect wore a white t-shirt with red lettering and lightly colored, distressed jeans. The victim believes the suspect followed her for a couple of blocks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.