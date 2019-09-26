Alder Avra Reddy announced she will step down from her position on the Madison City Council as District 8 alder at the end of this month.

Reddy’s resignation goes into effect on Sept. 30, according to a press release from the City of Madison website. In her letter of resignation, Reddy said she chose to resign because of a continued illness in her family.

“Over the last few months I have been coping with a family illness, and after careful consideration I have decided to leave my post as District 8 Alder,” Reddy’s statement read.

In the Wisconsin State Journal, Reddy said she was sad to leave, but her fellow alders appreciated the work she did while part of the Madison City Council. The City of Madison press release said Reddy’s six months on the Madison City Council left a large impact on her colleagues, for which they are thankful.

“Alder Avra Reddy has made a great impact and great contributions to our Council deliberations with her thoughtfulness and commitment to making Madison a better place,” the City release said.

As stated on the City Council website, during her time as alder for District 8, Reddy served on multiple committees, including the Joint Campus Area Committee and the Landlord and Tenant Issues Committee.

Reddy announced her candidacy for the Madison City Council in November 2018 and won the election in April 2019. She ran on a platform of increased public safety, transportation and renewable energy, according to her campaign website. Reddy, a student at the University of Wisconsin wanted to bring student voices to the city council table as the alder for a district that covers most of UW’s campus.

With Reddy’s resignation, the Madison City Council is looking for individuals to fill her position. Applications for the position can be found on the Madison City Council website and should be received by Oct. 14. The council will vote on a candidate recommended by the executive committee on Nov. 5.

For more details on how to apply, visit the Madison City Council website.