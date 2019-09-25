The University of Wisconsin’s incoming freshman class continued to uphold the university’s goal of enrolling Wisconsin residents.

UW released statistics about the class of 2023, which enrolled 7,550 freshmen this year. The university committed to enrolling at least 3,600 Wisconsin residents every year in 2015, and this year 3,797 students, or 50.3% of the class came from Wisconsin.

Despite this, in-state students made up a smaller percentage of the class than they did in previous years. High school enrollment in the state has declined in recent years, but the university still met the mandated number of in-state students, according to UW News.

UW’s Vice Provost for the Division of Enrollment Management Steve Hahn spoke about the incoming class in a news release.

“We are the state’s flagship university, and as such, the makeup of our freshman class reflects both our appeal to home-state students and our vow to attract and enroll as many of these high-achieving students as we can,” Hahn said in the news release.

This year, the financial aid program Bucky’s Tuition Promise provided free tuition to 848 incoming freshman.

UW’s financial aid programs have provided more opportunities for low-income students to attend the university. Compared to last year, Bucky’s Tuition Promise saw 52 more students receiving the aid this year.

UW Provost John Karl Scholz spoke about the size of the class of 2023 in a news release.

“We’re seeing a very high demand for a UW–Madison education from students across the state, nation and globe,” Scholz said. “Our promise to these talented and creative students is a world-class experience at a top-ranked public institution that remains one of the best values in the country.”

The university believes the demographics of the incoming freshman class shows UW’s dedication to Wisconsin families and lives up to the Wisconsin Idea, which is the principle that the university should have a positive impact on the lives of people throughout the state.

This year’s in-state student population comes from 71 out of 72 counties in Wisconsin.

“This is a robust and well-prepared class of Wisconsinites, and we’re thrilled to welcome these students to campus,” Hahn said.