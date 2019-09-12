The Student Transportation Board and the University of Wisconsin Transportation Services began proposing changes to campus bus routes, including the 80, 81, 82 and 84. STB announced several forums they will be hosting for feedback and questions.

The first forum will take place Monday, Sept. 16 between 10 and 11 a.m. in room 1335 of the Health Sciences Learning Center. The second will take place Wednesday, Sept. 18 between 3 and 4 p.m. in room 1520 of the Microbial Sciences building. The third will take place Monday Sept. 23 between 7 and 8 p.m. in the Caucus room of the Student Activity Center.

In an email to the Herald, STB representative Nick Smith emphasized the importance of the forum at the SAC, since it will most likely be the time and place most convenient for students to attend.

“We want to get student feedback about bussing as we go through the process of making big changes to the 80s in the next year,” Smith said.

The STB will hold one other forum on Sept. 25 specifically for Eagle Heights residents as part of the Eagle Heights Assembly Meeting at the University Apartments Community Center located at 611 Eagle Heights.