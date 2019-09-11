Tuesday night, a Madison woman fled from another Madison resident, 41-year-old Miracle Lloyd, whom she said chased her with a knife.

According to the Madison Police Department incident report, the victim ran up to an MPD police vehicle on the 100 block of West Mifflin St. According to the report, the victim appeared frightened and visibly rattled.

“She was crying hysterically,” the report said. “Visibly shaking. After taking a moment to compose herself, she explained how she and the suspect have had a long running dispute.”

The victim said she saw Lloyd outside the Capitol Center Market. While she said she tried to keep the peace, Lloyd argued with her, then punched her and sprayed her with pepper spray.

The victim tried to flee, but Lloyd pursued her, and produced a knife. The victim reported “fearing for [her] life” in the incident report.

MPD apprehended Lloyd and took her into custody. They also recovered the knife and pepper spray.

Lloyd now faces charges including battery while armed, carrying a concealed knife, disorderly conduct and felon in possession of an oleoresin device — the pepper spray.