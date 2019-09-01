A knife-wielding man was arrested early Saturday morning after barricading himself in a restaurant bathroom and making threats against customers.

According to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval’s blog, officers were dispatched to Ian’s Pizza at 319 North Frances Street at 1:55 a.m.

The suspect, a 34-year-old white male, had barricaded himself in the bathroom. Wielding a knife, he threatened to stab customers.

Video of the incident, courtesy of Diego Martinez.

Officers forced entry into the bathroom, and the suspect was arrested and taken to jail.

The current charges levied are for disorderly conduct while armed and resisting.