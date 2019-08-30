The Madison Police Department responded to an arson call at West Mifflin St. where a couch burned in the middle of the street Friday morning.

The call came in about 4 a.m. on the 500 block of W. Mifflin. The fire did not spread, but MPD said their arson investigation continues.

The incident report offered some words of advice to students waiting for classes to start next week.

“Back to school does not mean set a couch on fire,” the incident report said.

The report also included a reminder to always be safe and respectful to neighbors.