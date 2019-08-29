Attorneys for the women who accused Wisconsin Badgers football play Quintez Cephus of sexual assault condemned the University of Wisconsin’s decision to reinstate him in their first public speech since the decision.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, a statement from the attorneys on Wednesday demanded further inquiry into the decision, calling it unprecedented. The attorneys declined to clarify how this inquiry should be conducted.

They added that the decision shows a lack of support for accusers and that UW is sending the message that they are not to be trusted to protect victims.

Cephus was expelled last spring following accusations from two women of sexual assault in the second and third degree. These violated the UW non-academic misconduct code.

A Dane County jury acquitted him earlier this month. Following the acquittal, he was readmitted to UW as a student and deemed eligible to play for the Badgers by the NCAA.