Early Sunday morning, a man robbed a residence on North Frances Street and attempted to sexually assault an individual.

According to the Madison Police Department, the incident occurred at 4:15 a.m. on the 600 block of North Frances Street.

Several incidents near State Street result in busy weekend for MPDThe Madison Police Department responded to several incidents downtown this weekend, from a weapons violation to a sexual assault. At 1:12 a.m. Sunday Read…

According to the MPD, the suspect is a young Hispanic man. At the time of the incident he wore a grey GAP sweatshirt and a security camera captured his likeness, which is available on the MPD website.

Individuals who may know the identity of the suspect are encouraged to contact MPD.

Woman robs UW student on North Orchard StreetA woman robbed a University of Wisconsin student on the Southwest Commuter Path near North Orchard Street last month. According Read…