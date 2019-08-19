The University of Wisconsin reinstated former Badgers wide reciever Quintez Cephus Monday morning.

According to a statement from UW, the sanctions against Cephus have been reduced and the expulsion has been lifted. His reinstatement is effective immediately.

In the statement, UW said Chancellor Rebecca Blank reviewed information that was not initially available during their investigation, along with Cephus’ peition for reinstatement, as quickly as possible to reach this decision.

“All three of the primary participants in this case are our students, and I know the past year has been painful for everyone involved,” said Blank. “My decision is based on the availability of substantial new information that wasn’t made available to us during the earlier process. I recognize that some will disagree with this decision.”

The statement added that the university followed federal and state guidelines when handling the initial accusations against Cephus.

According to the statement, UW applied its code of conduct impartially, regardless of who is involved.

“To those in our community who have experienced sexual assault, I sincerely hope that there is nothing in this case that will deter you from coming forward for support,” Blank said. “Our university continues to be prepared to listen and respond.”