Former Badger Quintez Cephus’ attorneys Stephen Meyer and Kathleen Stilling held a press conference Monday to discuss Cephus’ request for readmission to the University of Wisconsin.

UW expelled Cephus soon after two women reported they were sexually assaulted by Cephus in April 2018. A Dane County jury found Cephus not guilty of two counts of felony sexual assault two weeks ago, and shortly after he petitioned for readmission into the university.

According to a statement from UW, the request is currently under review. But Meyer incorrectly claimed earlier Monday that UW officials have already made up their mind and will deny Cephus. In the press conference, he pleaded to UW to let Cephus back in.

The statement also says code of conduct standards apply to all students, regardless of race, and the reviewers will apply them impartially.

“Generally speaking, it’s important to note that the University of Wisconsin System’s code of student conduct is separate from criminal law and that students may be held responsible for violations of the code regardless of whether those violations are also criminal,” the statement said.

“This is not about football. This is about his integrity as a human being,” Meyer said. “Stop throwing up obstacles to do what’s right. Please.”

Meyer said if UW were to deny Cephus readmission, they would be upholding the racial stereotypes he claimed the trial jury refuted. When asked about which racial stereotypes he referred to, Meyer answered: “that black men are sexually aggressive.”

Meyer said he sent UW over the collection of over 250 pages of evidence used in the trial, and other members of the Badger football team wrote a letter to Chancellor Rebecca Blank supporting Cephus.

When asked if he felt any anger towards UW for delaying their decision, Cephus immediately said no.

“I am not angry at all,” Cephus said. “The whole time I had the support of my brothers, and everyone who knew me, and I’ve had a chance to show, you know, my character outside of sports.”

Meyer called any arguments from those who might claim a “not guilty” verdict isn’t the same as full innocence “excuses.” He said the trial proved both Cephus’ innocence and upstanding character.

Stilling spoke about UW’s responsibility to clear Cephus in a timely manner. Stilling said UW’s choice to wait for the full trial transcript, which takes three months to process, is a delay of justice.

“We love this university, and we’re just asking them to do what’s right for Quintez and for this whole community,” Stilling said.