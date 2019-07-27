A 20-year-old man was robbed on the 900 block of Spring Street early Friday morning.

According to the incident report, the man was walking at around 1:30 a.m. when a partially masked man grabbed him and demanded he give him “anything he had.”

UWPD officers highlight campus resources when discussing assault, ticketing practicesIf the University of Wisconsin-Madison were a city, it would be the eighth-most populous in all of Wisconsin. With a Read…

The victim said he tossed out his wallet and cell phone before taking off running. Once home, he called the police.

The police are investigating to see if it may be connected to another robbery that occurred later, on Jenifer Street.